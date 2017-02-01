Group organizes to rescue failing Caddo schools

Quantcast

SHRVEPORT, La. -

All Streets, All People (ASAP) Shreveport, a local group in Shreveport hosted a community meeting tonight at The Common Ground Community Center to discuss failing schools

The meeting's aim was not to reverse the Caddo Parish School Board's (CPSB) decision to consolidate Booker T. Washington and Fairpark High Schools. Rather, the citizen's round table was meant for members of the community to brainstorm and come up with a plan on how to transform failing schools in the district.

This comes after the vote to consolidate historic schools-- booker t. Washington and fair park high school.

Omari ho-sang of ASAP Shreveport says schools in the Transformation Zone are all predominantly black schools, and something needs to be done to help the core group affected by the failing education system in Caddo Parish.

"Sixty-eight percent which is the majority of our Caddo Parish School District is African American students, but unfortunately roughly 80 percent of those students are at a C grade or below at school," said Ho-Sang.
 
That's why she organized today's event.

They already have a few solutions they're considering.

"We're looking at parental involvement committees. Which are not your typical PTAs. Because when you look in the community where we're having these issues sometimes the parents cannot afford those fees or afford that type of involvement," said Ho-Sang.

Chris Henry founder of a local mentorship program called Boys II Young Men agrees.

"If parents are involved, students do better."

Ho-Sang says they also want collaborate with organizations like Boys II Young Men. The group program started back in 2012 and has already started work with children in low performing schools. 

"We're going to the low SPS performing schools with the low performing children and we give them character education. If our children can perform better in the classroom then their grades will go up," said Henry.

Henry says he works with his wife who is a teacher at AC Steere Elementary.

"We don't have any academics but we do have a meeting once a month with them. We check on them in their classes, we do community service and we hold them accountable and by doing that their behavior changes," said Henry.

He says the change is also reflected in their academics.

"I got their report cards and their grades are going up as well." said Henry

Ho-Sang says she will strive to get the entire community to lend a hand in the process of solving the longstanding problem of failing schools in the district.

"We're looking also to involve and mobilize concerned citizens who want to do something but don't know exactly what to do," said Ho-Sang.

Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford, representatives of the Fairpark High School's alumni association, teachers, parents and grandparents all chimed in tonight's meeting.

There was a lot of pointing fingers on who's at fault, but Henry says that is not going to take them in the right direction.

"Sure there are problems on every level whether it be the school board, whether it be the administrative staff, or whether it be with the parents and the community but we have to - at some point in time - come together and start coming up with solutions," said Henry.

Those in the meeting agreed to frame the problem-at-hand as a state of emergency. They decided to present their final plan as a resolution.

Right now they plan to form sub-committees to work on getting people to buy into their plan.

They are targeting the third Thursday in March to present the resolution to the CPSB and later to the Shreveport City Council.

The group will hold another meeting to follow up on today's discussions.
    
ASAP Shreveport was founded mid-year of 2016  after members of the community noticed a crime uptick in the city.

The group's goal is to tackle the root causes of crime in the community such as lack of employment, finances, and quality of education.

To reach ASAP Shreveport, visit their website at ASAPWorldwide.org or visit their Facebook page.

