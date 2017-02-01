MPC's executive director accused of withholding public information

The Metropolitan Planning Commission's executive director is the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of withholding public records.

John Settle Jr. sued Director Mark Sweeney for allegedly failing to supply him with the correct information sought in a public records request regarding office furniture expenses.

Sweeney said he could not comment on the litigation, but said that Settle has sent him five public records requests in the past three weeks, and that the MPC has responded very specifically to each request.

"I'm going to ask the MPC to review this and hopefully at their next meeting the 8th of February, if they go into executive session and determine if they should take appropriate actions against Mr. Sweeney based on the information in this package," said Settle, referencing an envelope containing the lawsuit as well as printed email conversations of the public information requests.

He delivered the envelope to each of the MPC board members prior to the meeting.

"I can't comment on this one specifically because our MPC attorney Mr. Rick John has advised us not to comment," said Sweeney following the meeting. "When you go into litigation, you don't want to make comments to do anything that would create a problem. I will say this, I am totally confident that our position will be held up and his efforts will prove to be unsuccessful."

Sweeney added that the MPC has not asked for a raise in their budget in the past three years in an effort to be fiscally responsible.