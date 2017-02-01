Quantcast

African American History Parade Celebration Forecast

Cloudy and cool weather with temperatures in the 40s is the forecast for Saturday's African American History Parade Celebration.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5-10 mph.  Rain chance is minimal.

Enjoy!

