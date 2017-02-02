WWII veteran from Louisiana to be reunited with lost 1943 dog tags

Thanks to the efforts of the Royal Air Force, Sgt. Odom’s lost dog tags are returning to their rightful owner.

It remained hidden for more than seventy years, beneath a few inches of soil, at an air force base in England. And for more than seventy years a Farmerville, Louisiana man’s memories of WWII have remained hidden. That is, until now.

It was 1945 when Private Raymond Odom was assigned duty with the Army Air Corp’s 388th Heavy Bomb Group and stationed in England. He immediately found himself in the middle of the war, and just behind the front lines of the battle with Nazi Germany.

"My assignment was a service-man,” said Odom, as he spoke with ktbs.com at his home in Farmerville.”I helped repair the battle damage on the planes and helped load the bombs and fuel them and the whole thing."

Odom and his crew mates in the 388th worked for weeks without a day off, many times, around the clock, when aircraft returned to base with scars from German anti-aircraft bombs.

"Those B-17's would be shot up pretty bad, and we'd work maybe all night to get them ready to fly the next morning."

For nearly three years, Odom did his duty at Royal Air Force Base Knettishall. He was part of the reason the B-17 bombers were known as “Flying Fortresses.” They kept flying, delivering destruction to the Nazis.

Odom had risen to the rank of Sergeant when he got his first furlough, back to the U.S. It would also be his last. No sooner had he and his 19,000 ship mates disembarked the Queen Mary at New York Harbor, that they learned the war was over. Sergeant Odom didn’t look back and didn’t waste any time. He left everything he owned, except his uniform, back in England, and used his $36.95 travel voucher to catch a flight to Baton Rouge, where he enrolled at LSU under the G.I. Bill, and earned his degree in Engineering.

A lifetime later, family members still wondered why their father, grandfather, and great grandfather hardly spoke of the war.

"I've seen times when I've thought of it, but I never did consider it a good thing to talk to my family about," he said with a shrug.

But things changed, in January of 2017, and apparently, so did Raymond Odom. He started talking about his war experience.

"He's telling stories I've never heard,” said his daughter, Debbie Ball. “Dad has just never been one to talk about the war."

Now, Odom seems happy to tell stories for as long as anyone will listen. He points to memorabilia and wall hangings around his room as he reminisces. One frames photograph, just above a coffee table, is a shot of then Red Cross Director Elizabeth Dole, her hand on the shoulder of a younger Raymond Odom, at a veterans’ event in Washington.

“She's telling me, 'I'm absolutely convinced if it wasn't for people like you and Bob’, her husband, 'We'd be serving under a dictator now.' Because Hitler's ambition was to conquer the world."

His daughter s delighted to see her father opening up.

"Even my grandchildren are very interested and want to know what's going on,” Debbie said. “And that's like a first. Several generations, that hasn't necessarily been the case."

Debbie said her father started talking more about a week earlier, right after he got word all the way from Knettishall Air Base that a man with a metal detector had made a discovery. He’d found Sergeant Raymond Odom’s lost dog tags.

"I didn't remember that I had lost them,” Odom told ktbs.com. “That was the least of my worries at the end of the war."

Today, thanks to the efforts of the Royal Air Force, Sergeant Odom’s lost dog tags are returning to their rightful owner. And thanks to commander of the Eighth Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base, it’s going to be a big deal. Sr. Airman Erin Trower is coordinating a presentation ceremony, scheduled for February 2, 2017 in Farmerville, when a two-star General, Eighth Air Force Commander Major General Thomas A. Bussiere will personally hand Odom his long, lost dog tags.

"It's really truly remarkable to be able to have such a connection to someone from World War Two," said Airman Trower. "I've kind of traced the story from beginning to end, and to be there at the end and be able to see the look on his face as our commander presents him with the dog tags he lost over seventy years ago is pretty special."

And despite initially reacting to the news by saying he didn’t have any more use for his old dog tags, it’s apparent Raymond Odom also thinks it’s pretty special.

"I'm proud of the fact that I took part in it, and helped with the accomplishment of keeping a dictator from becoming the dictator of the world. I'm proud of that, and I'm proud of my time in England."