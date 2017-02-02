UPDATE: 12-year-old charged in Fouke, Ark., store clerk's death

A 12-year-old has been charged with the early morning shooting death of a Fouke, Ark., convenience store clerk, authorities said.

The juvenile, whose name is being withheld because of his age, is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. He's held in the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

Miller County sheriff's deputies have identified the victim as 21-year-old Christa Shockley. A newspaper carrier found Shockley unresponsive on the floor of the EZ-Mart store on U.S. Highway 761 around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Three Miller County deputies and two Boggy Creek Volunteer Fire Department volunteers responded to the call and determined Shockley was the victim of a homicide.

The Miller County Criminal Investigative Unit was called to process the scene and was assisted by the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department's Crime Scene Unit at the request of Sheriff Jackie Runion.

Around 7 a.m., the Fouke School District was contacted about the investigation. At that time, no suspects had been identified; however, it appeared the victim had been specifically targeted, authorities said.

About an hour later, investigators recovered a gun and clothes they believe the suspect wore during the crime. That led to the identification of the juvenile suspect and prompted a second call to the Fouke School. Deputies were sent there to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Within minutes, the juvenile was arrested in Fouke.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.