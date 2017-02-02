UPDATE - Missing Assumption Parish woman has been found

Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies say Arlene D. Prince, reported missing Wednesday afternoon, has been found near the Hagewood area.

Prince did not require medical attention and is safe.

Two private citizens traveling on state Highway 6 West Thursday morning at approximately say someone they thought was Prince exiting a wooded area with her dog.

Deputies and Robeline police responded and confirmed the woman was Prince and her black lab. She was reunited with family members.

Prince was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband when she failed to arrive at their hunting camp. The couple is from the Thibodaux area and have a hunting lease on the Yellow Jacket Road off state Highway 117 south of Hagewood. They were in the area Wednesday to pick up deer feeders and other items on the lease.

At 1:15 p.m., the couple was traveling back to the camp, with Prince's husband driving his pickup truck and Prince and her dog on an ATV following possibly 100 yards behind because of dusty road conditions.

Prince's husband began to search the area after he noticed his wife and dog failed to arrive. He then contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Several law enforcement agencies and volunteers joined in, searching the dense piney woods by air and foot.

Sheriff Victor Jones expressed appreciation to NPSO deputies, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Police Air Support, Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts No. 4, No. 5, No. 7 and No. 9, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and all of the volunteers who took part in the search to return Prince to her family safely.