SPD investigating human remains found in Shreveport

A partial skull found in Shreveport is on its way to the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge so forensics experts can try to determine the approximate age, race and gender of the person who died.

Police say a dog from one of the homes in the 2700 block of Meriwether Road discovered the human skull.

Police and cadaver dogs combed a three-acre wooded area in that block for more remains. They found bone fragments and three bones, but those weren't human, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.