Wiley College holds dedication and opening ceremony

(Marshall, Texas) Wiley College held a dedication and opening ceremony for the renovated student activity center of the Fred T. Long Student Union building on Wednesday, February 1 at 3 p.m.

Following the ceremony, the student center, which is located on the lower level of the union, re-opens for use by students.

In November, the college re-opened the upper level of the union after modernizing its façade with a complete facelift and renovating and expanding its dining hall to accommodate 700 students, which is more than double the capacity of the building's original dining hall.

Improvements to the student activity center include the repainting of all areas and meeting rooms, upgrading the bowling alley, barber shop, and beauty salon, as well as adding a mini-mart to the open space area of the center. New chairs and tables have been added to the game room, TV room, snack area, and meeting rooms.

The renovation of the student union is Phase Two of a $24 million construction and facilities improvement project that included the construction of the Haywood L. Strickland Living Learning Center, a 500-bed state-of-the-art student residence hall that opened in fall 2012. Improvements to the student union's student activity center were also supported and funded by a $30,000 Retool Your School Campus Pride Grant the College received from the Home Depot.