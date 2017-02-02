Flooding risk In the new year

It's hard to believe but Spring is just around the corner. And still fresh on our minds are the floods of 2015 and 2016.

The big question that is asked more often now than before the floods … how does this next Spring look?

2015 and 2016 were two years of heavy rains and floods ArkLaTex residents won't soon forget. It had been 25 years since the last significant flood in the Shreveport area.

And a lot of things have changed on the river. And that's why these two flooding events were so significant, according to National Weather Service lead forecaster Mario Valverde.

"There's been a lot of development there. There's probably a lot of sedimentation taking place there. A lot of that was the result of man's encroachment on to the river area. Sediment. A lot of different things that have happened in the river,” Valverde said.

2015 was the perfect storm of circumstances, coming together to create record rainfall and devastation. The flooding affected so many. But other conditions were met that just added fuel to the fire.

"There was a significant amount of rain over 22 inches of rain in the river basin upstream from us,” Valverde said.

Unfortunately, progress in the advancement in water control technology didn't help. A lot of that rain fell in areas that had flood control or locks on them.

Something learned in the aftermath of the floods only showed just how serious of a problem exists.

Valverde said: "The amount of water coming down was actually less. The flow was less in 2015 than it was in the ‘90's. And yet had a higher crest."

So could there be another flood like 2015 or 2016? With higher sediment levels in the Red River’s basin and more development, not only could we see another but one that has more serious results.

“In another 25 years from now there will probably be even more because there will be more encroachment. More development. That type of stuff in there. More sedimentation. More trees growing in there. So areas where water used to go will be occupied by dirt and water can't go there so we could have an even worse flood with less flow,” Valverde said.

At the end of the day, we would still need a very significant Spring and Summer with much more rain than usual. So do climatologists see another really wet season this go-around?

“Right now they're looking at normal to below normal amount of rainfall for our Spring season. But hopefully we won't see that. But any time we can get, like we did with these storms here recently, a couple inches of rain could make for some very wet spots. Right now we're not looking for that 20 inches of rain in the river basin right now,” Valverde said.