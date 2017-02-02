New changes ahead in how Shreveport sells liqour

There's been a lot of talk about the new unified development code. That's where there's a tangible written plan for what neighborhoods and businesses will go where throughout Shreveport.

One big change coming along with the new UDC, as it's called, is an update to the city's alcohol ordinance.

"Right now, the zoning law regulates some functions of alcohol," and City Councilman Jeff Everson says that's going to change with the new UDC. "That ordinance has had some quirks in it and some things that are only done in Shreveport that aren't really addressed in other parts of the state."

The quirks Everson is talking about in the UDC as it relates to alcohol sales and liquor licenses are things like where, what days and what time alcohol can be sold. Right now, the old UDC tells businesses where, when and what type of alcohol can be sold. For example, you can't buy liquor if you're not in a restaurant on Sundays.

But the UDC is supposed to only be a zoning, or where things can or cannot go, document. That's it.

City officials are still in the planning process but they are talking about the idea of allowing bars and liquor stores to be open on Sundays.

So we went to a local watering hole to see how they felt about it.

"I think it's a great idea. It's nothing but a win for everyone," said Randy Comer with What's On Tap on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. "Shreveport is falling behind. You can go to New Orleans, you can go to Dallas and you can go to a bar and watch football, baseball whatever you want to."

Another upgrade, "Right now it requires extra steps for restaurants to sell alcohol and that's going to be made a little easier," Everson said.

And Comer says that's good news for businesses and our economy. "If I open on Sunday, I have to pay someone, they pay taxes, I have to order more beer. It's just a great idea. If you don't want to open your bar on Sunday, you don't have to but we have the option."

City officials say they aren't aware of any opposition to updating the Chapter 10 Ordinance regulating alcohol. The City of Shreveport, the city's attorney's office and the Shreveport Police Department are all working together to draft the new alcohol ordinance codes.

They should be released at the same time as the city officially updates the unified development code. This is all slated to happen around the end of February.