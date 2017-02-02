Quantcast

New changes ahead in how Shreveport sells liqour

There's been a lot of talk about the new unified development code. That's where there's a tangible written plan for what neighborhoods and businesses will go where throughout Shreveport.

One big change coming along with the new UDC, as it's called, is an update to the city's alcohol ordinance.

"Right now, the zoning law regulates some functions of alcohol," and City Councilman Jeff Everson says that's going to change with the new UDC. "That ordinance has had some quirks in it and some things that are only done in Shreveport that aren't really addressed in other parts of the state."

The quirks Everson is talking about in the UDC as it relates to alcohol sales and liquor licenses are things like where, what days and what time alcohol can be sold. Right now, the old UDC tells businesses where, when and what type of alcohol can be sold. For example, you can't buy liquor if you're not in a restaurant on Sundays. 

 But the UDC is supposed to only be a zoning, or where things can or cannot go, document. That's it.

City officials are still in the planning process but they are talking about the idea of allowing bars and liquor stores to be open on Sundays.

 So we went to a local watering hole to see how they felt about it.

"I think it's a great idea. It's nothing but a win for everyone," said Randy Comer with What's On Tap on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. "Shreveport is falling behind. You can go to New Orleans, you can go to Dallas and you can go to a bar and watch football, baseball whatever you want to."

Another upgrade, "Right now it requires extra steps for restaurants to sell alcohol and that's going to be made a little easier," Everson said.

And  Comer says that's good news for businesses and our economy. "If I open on Sunday, I have to pay someone, they pay taxes, I have to order more beer. It's just a great idea. If you don't want to open your bar on Sunday, you don't have to but we have the option."

City officials say they aren't aware of any opposition to updating the Chapter 10 Ordinance regulating alcohol. The City of Shreveport, the city's attorney's office and the Shreveport Police Department are all working together to draft the new alcohol ordinance codes.

They should be released at the same time as the city officially updates the unified development code. This is all slated to happen around the end of February.





    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy's premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year's festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

    Today is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley's injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

