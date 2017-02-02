Quantcast

US judge dismissed Louisiana indigent defendants' suit - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

US judge dismissed Louisiana indigent defendants' suit

Posted: Updated:

By KEVIN McGILL
Assocated Press

   NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A federal judge says there is a crisis in Louisiana's system of funding lawyers for indigent defendants, but he declined to order the state to develop a remedy.
   U.S. District Judge James Brady this week dismissed a lawsuit filed just over a year ago by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three low-income defendants who were put on a waiting list by the Orleans Public Defenders Office.
   Brady acknowledged a "serious systemic problem" in Louisiana's indigent defense system. He said defendants convicted under that system can address the issues in their federal appeals.
   But, he said, if the court were to order the state to fix the system, it would risk becoming the "overseer" of New Orleans' court system.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:51:45 GMT

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

  • Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:50:11 GMT

    Today is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

    Today is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly