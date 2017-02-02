2nd annual Dragon Boat Races to be held March 4 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State University Foundation will present the second annual Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races Saturday, March 4 on Chaplin’s Lake on the NSU campus.

Races will begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with vendors, music and activities for families and spectators. Spectator admission is free.

Dragon Boat teams consist of 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female) and one drummer. The helmsman will be provided. There will be a practice session for each team during the week preceding the event. To register as a competing team, visit northwesternalumni.com and find Dragon Boat Races under the Events listings. Downloadable reservation forms are available. Registration will close Feb. 26.

“Last year’s inaugural event was a phenomenal success with support from the university and the community. We expect this year’s event to be even more exciting,” said Vanner Erikson, event coordinator.

For more information, contact Erikson at (318) 357-4415 or email eriksonv@nsula.edu.