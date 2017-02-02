Quantcast

2017 Roadway Improvements Plan includes bike paths for Shrevepor - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

2017 Roadway Improvements Plan includes bike paths for Shreveport

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. -

Mayor Ollie Tyler has released her 2017 Roadway Improvement Plan which includes 50 new street projects and the creation of new bike paths. This $6.7 million plan will produce street improvements in all districts of the city.

The City will have a community meeting to discuss the proposed bike paths at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, at Centenary College’s Whited Room off Wilkinson Street.

“Since taking office, one of my top priorities was to address the repair/replacement of streets in all areas of the city and to do it with a sense of urgency. Having a Strategic Plan makes that possible,” said Mayor Tyler. “Although considerable street improvements have been made across the city, there is still much to do.”

In just two years, the Tyler administration has initiated 148 street projects, totaling $46 million. Of that number, 122 have been completed. When Mayor Tyler entered office, more than $350 million was needed to repair streets in the city and these funds were not available.

A new initiative for 2017 will be the creation of bike paths. The 2030 Great Expectations Master Plan identified a need for bike paths in our city. The streets selected for the pilot plan were already identified for asphalt overlay improvements in 2017. They also have adequate space for bike paths and require minimal effort at no additional cost.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:51:45 GMT

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

  • Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:50:11 GMT

    Today is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

    Today is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly