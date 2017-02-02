File your taxes for FREE

Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and MyFreeTaxes offer help!
SHREVEPORT, LA – The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help individuals earning less than $54,000 file their federal and state taxes for FREE.
Who can get Free Tax Preparation and the Earned Income Credit?
- Taxpayers with an AGI of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation.
- Families meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.
Volunteers are not trained to do business taxes, itemized taxes or capital gains and losses. If you have any of these you should see a paid preparer.
The following items are needed to prepare your tax return:
- Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family
- All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms
- 1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace
- Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable
- Driver’s License or Photo I.D.
- If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)
- Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number
- Last year’s tax return, if you have it
- A valid email address
In 2016, did you…
- Received unemployment compensation, bring your Form 1099-G.
- Received retirement income, bring your Form 1099-R.
- Paid tuition, bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.
- Paid student loan interest, bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.
Did you know you can file a FREE federal and up to three state returns if your income in 2016 was $64,000 or less? www.MyFreeTaxes.com can help you do just that.
Log on today to complete your return or for more information.
Have QUESTIONS while you are preparing your return? Certified tax coaches can help: By Phone: 855-698-9435
- By email: info@myfreetaxes.com
- Assistors will answer questions Monday-Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM CST
- Questions are answered in the order that they are received
- Responses are provided within 24 hours (except on weekends; more complex questions may require additional research
2017 NWLA VITA SITES
Barksdale Air Force Base -- MILITARY
2nd Bomb Wing Tax Center
Barksdale AFB, LA 71110
318-456-4765
Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday Appointment Only;
Tuesday and Thursday 8am to 10am and 1pm to 4pm
Caddo Community Action Agency – David Raines
1625 David Raines Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71107
318-425-2401
Open: TBD
Caddo Community Action Agency – Lakeside
1729 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-2436
Open: By Appointment Only
Caddo Community Action Agency – St. Vincent
4055 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108
318-861-4808
Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9am to Noon
Carter Federal Credit Union Community Center
203 South Main Street, Springhill, LA 71075
Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30pm to 5:30pm, Saturday 8:30am to 11:30am
Starts 2/7/16
Church of the Highlands
520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
318-673-3440
Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 5:30pm to 8pm, Tuesday & Thursday 10:30am to 1pm
City of Natchitoches – Housing Authority
525 Fourth Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457
318-352-9774 ext. 22
Open: Monday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 2pm;
Saturday 9am to 1pm on January 28, February 18, March 25, April 15
Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church – Creighton Hill
510 High Street, Minden, LA 71055
318-949-5768
Open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 3pm to 7pm
Saturdays by Appointment Only
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – Sadie Armes
5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71109
318-426-7832
Open: By Appointment Only- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 5pm to 8pm
New Horizons Independent Living Center
1111 Hawn Avenue #A, Shreveport, LA 71107
318-671-8131
Open: By Appointment Only- Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm
Some Evening and Saturday Appointments Available
Southern Hills Recreational Center -- AARP
1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118
318-673-7818
Open: Monday to Thursday 8am to 3pm; Friday by Appointment Only.
About United Way of Northwest Louisiana
For nearly 100 years, United Way of Northwest Louisiana has improved lives of individuals by creating opportunities for a better life. The organization fights to improve the health, education, and financial stability for all citizens living in Northwest Louisiana while maintaining essential needs for those in crisis or struggling. United Way of Northwest Louisiana serves agencies throughout a ten parish region. Each United Way organization operates independently of each other and decisions are made at the local level.