File your taxes for FREE

Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and MyFreeTaxes offer help!

SHREVEPORT, LA – The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help individuals earning less than $54,000 file their federal and state taxes for FREE.

Who can get Free Tax Preparation and the Earned Income Credit?

Taxpayers with an AGI of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation.

Families meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.

Volunteers are not trained to do business taxes, itemized taxes or capital gains and losses. If you have any of these you should see a paid preparer.

The following items are needed to prepare your tax return:

Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms

1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace

Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable

Driver’s License or Photo I.D.

If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)

Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number

Last year’s tax return, if you have it

A valid email address

In 2016, did you…

Received unemployment compensation, bring your Form 1099-G .

Received retirement income, bring your Form 1099-R .

Paid tuition, bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.

Paid student loan interest, bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.

Did you know you can file a FREE federal and up to three state returns if your income in 2016 was $64,000 or less? www.MyFreeTaxes.com can help you do just that. Log on today to complete your return or for more information. Have QUESTIONS while you are preparing your return? Certified tax coaches can help: By Phone: 855-698-9435

By email: info@myfreetaxes.com

Assistors will answer questions Monday-Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM CST

Questions are answered in the order that they are received

Responses are provided within 24 hours (except on weekends; more complex questions may require additional research

2017 NWLA VITA SITES

Barksdale Air Force Base -- MILITARY

2nd Bomb Wing Tax Center

Barksdale AFB, LA 71110

318-456-4765

Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday Appointment Only;

Tuesday and Thursday 8am to 10am and 1pm to 4pm

Caddo Community Action Agency – David Raines

1625 David Raines Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71107

318-425-2401

Open: TBD

Caddo Community Action Agency – Lakeside

1729 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

318-222-2436

Open: By Appointment Only

Caddo Community Action Agency – St. Vincent

4055 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108

318-861-4808

Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9am to Noon

Carter Federal Credit Union Community Center

203 South Main Street, Springhill, LA 71075

Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30pm to 5:30pm, Saturday 8:30am to 11:30am

Starts 2/7/16

Church of the Highlands

520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104

318-673-3440

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 5:30pm to 8pm, Tuesday & Thursday 10:30am to 1pm

City of Natchitoches – Housing Authority

525 Fourth Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

318-352-9774 ext. 22

Open: Monday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 2pm;

Saturday 9am to 1pm on January 28, February 18, March 25, April 15

Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church – Creighton Hill

510 High Street, Minden, LA 71055

318-949-5768

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 3pm to 7pm

Saturdays by Appointment Only

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – Sadie Armes

5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71109

318-426-7832

Open: By Appointment Only- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 5pm to 8pm

New Horizons Independent Living Center

1111 Hawn Avenue #A, Shreveport, LA 71107

318-671-8131

Open: By Appointment Only- Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm

Some Evening and Saturday Appointments Available

Southern Hills Recreational Center -- AARP

1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118

318-673-7818

Open: Monday to Thursday 8am to 3pm; Friday by Appointment Only.

About United Way of Northwest Louisiana

For nearly 100 years, United Way of Northwest Louisiana has improved lives of individuals by creating opportunities for a better life. The organization fights to improve the health, education, and financial stability for all citizens living in Northwest Louisiana while maintaining essential needs for those in crisis or struggling. United Way of Northwest Louisiana serves agencies throughout a ten parish region. Each United Way organization operates independently of each other and decisions are made at the local level.