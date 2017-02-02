Brandy Evans of S-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau appointed to LA Travel Promotion Association’s Board of Directors

BATON ROUGE, LA – Brandy Evans, Vice President of Communications of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, was installed as a member of the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association (LTPA) Board of Directors at the association’s annual meeting on Jan. 26 at the Natchitoches Events Center in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

“I am so excited to be serving on LTPA’s board alongside some of the most illustrious tourism leaders around the state,” Evans said. “My primary goal is to represent Shreveport-Bossier’s interest while helping LTPA meet its objectives and goals to grow tourism for the entire state.”

New officers installed on the executive board committee include the following: Mark Romig, with New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, as chairman; Travis Napper, with Ruston-Lincoln CVB, as vice-chairman; Janice Delerno Verges, with the Stockade Bed & Breakfast, as secretary; Ben Berthelot, with Lafayette CVC, as treasurer; and Phil Frost, with Baton Rouge Zoo, as immediate past chair.

New members on the board of directors are: Rebecca Blankenbaker, with Cane River National Heritage Area; Dickie Brennan, Dickie Brennan & Company; Alana Cooper, with Monroe-West Monroe CVB; John Crook, with Vernon Parish TC; Marion Fox, with Jeff Davis Parish TC; Eric Hoffman, with Hoffman Media, LLC; Ralph Ney, with Marriot Hotel Baton Rouge; Donna O’Daniels, with St. Tammany Parish TC; Lynnette Tanner, with Frogmore Plantation & Gins; and Denise Thevenot, with Louisiana Tax Free Shopping.

Returning members on the board of directors are: Kerry Andersen, with Pinnacle Entertainment; Marc Becker, with New Orleans Hotel Collection; Peggy Benoit, with Carmel Inn & Suites Thibodaux; Melissa Cloutier, with J Bennett Recruiting; Kyle Edmiston, with Louisiana Office of Tourism; Kevin Kelly, with Houmas House Plantation & Gardens; and Andy LeBouef, with Mardi Gras World.

“Our executive committee and board of directors are responsible for helping us meet the needs of our members and making sure we accomplish our goals of providing educational and marketing opportunities while also advocating on the industry’s behalf,” said Jill Kidder, LTPA President and CEO. “We are excited to be starting off another year with a great group of industry leaders that represent the entire state.”

Officers on the executive committee and members of the board of directors are elected during the annual meeting. Each year, the chairman of the board selects a nominating committee that is comprised of members who are not up for re-election and who are not seeking office. This committee is responsible for presenting a slate to the members of the association that recognizes all regions of the state and all segments of the tourism industry.

About the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association



LTPA is a trade association leading and strengthening Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry through promotion, education and advocacy on behalf of our members. Tourism generated $11.5 billion for Louisiana in 2015 and employs 226,000 people throughout the state. For more information, visit www.LTPA.org.