Rep. Johnson acts to protect freedom of religion and speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Newly elected Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana's 4th District has co-introduced H.R. 781, the Free Speech and Fairness Act of 2016. This legislation modifies the Johnson amendment which currently prohibits non-profits and churches from engaging in any activity that might be interpreted as participating in, or intervening in a campaign on behalf of or in opposition to a candidate for public office, including a simple oral or written statements. 

H.R. 781 restores free speech and religious liberty to churches and other nonprofits by allowing them to make political statements.

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

“Two of our most sacred and unalienable rights protected by the Constitution are the right to religious freedom and the right to speak freely without fear of prosecution. The Johnson Amendment infringes upon both of these by subjecting churches and non-profits to IRS investigation and censorship depending on what they say. The fact that this amendment has been in effect for more than 60 years is ludicrous. America's pastors should not be silenced, but afforded every opportunity to spread their message. Simply put, the Johnson Amendment goes against our nation’s core principles and should be repealed immediately. I am delighted to co-sponsor the historic legislation that will unleash the voice of the church once again."

  • Hundreds sleep in makeshift shelters to bring awareness

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:50:16 GMT
        The comfort of cardboard. Imagine sleeping inside a cardboard box every night. That is what it is like for some who are homeless. Students are stepping into that situation and setting up their own makeshift shelter all to bring awareness to the plight of the homeless in Louisiana.    

  • East Texas voters fill several seats up for grabs on Saturday

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:24:13 GMT

    Texas voters went to the polls today to make decisions on several races in the area.

  • Barksdale at capacity for today's air show

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-05-06 18:17:49 GMT

    There's been an amazing turnout for today's Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base. It's so great, in fact, that we're told the base is at capacity - so there are no more available parking places. 

    Losing our night sky

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:00:20 GMT
    FIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd CarlsonFIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd Carlson
    Ever listened to John Denver's hit song "Rocky Mountain High": "He was born in the summer of his 27th year coming home to a place he'd never been before" He talks about the beauty of Colorado. "I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky...the shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby." This part of the song describes looking up into the wondrous night sky as shooting stars go by. Used to, you didn't have drive to the mountains or all that far from...
    What would you do during a tornado warning!

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:21:04 GMT
    Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.

    Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:53 GMT

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

  • Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 10:37:39 GMT
    Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

  • No storms for several days!

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:30:53 GMT
    Figure 1: Thursday's ForecastFigure 1: Thursday's Forecast

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

  • BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:51:45 GMT

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

  • Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:50:11 GMT

    Today is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

