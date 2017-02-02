Minden St. Jude Auction taking bids now

Small town with a BIG heart

(MINDEN, La.) -- The 41st Annual Minden St. Jude Auction is officially underway. It kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The Minden St. Jude Auction began on KASO 1240 AM radio four decades ago and has grown to become a four-day telethon and raffle that is simultaneously broadcast on the local radio and cable station. Since it's inception, the Minden St. Jude auction has raised over $4 Million for children's research benefiting St. Jude, and Minden's citizens hold the claim of raising more money for St. Jude, per capita, than any other city: $40 per person.

Last year's event raised $1,441,559.

Hundreds of volunteers and donors will be at the Minden Civic Center for a weekend of food, chili-cook-offs, entertainment, blood-drives, and, of course, fundraising for this cause.

This year's grand prize is a 2017 GMC Denali from Harper Motors or $50,000 cash. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased by calling the auction's hotline at (318) 377-1100 or on the auction's website.

Other items in this year's auction include guns, a boat, drone, a 2017 Heritage Softail Classic Harley-Davidson, Honda Side-by-Side, youth four wheeler, Apple Watches, iPads, computers and a curved TV. The auction will also feature multiple art pieces that were donated from a private collectors set.

ABOUT ST. JUDE

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, founded by the late entertainer Danny Thomas, is one of the world's premier centers for the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases. St. Jude is the first and only pediatric cancer center to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. Children from all 50 states and from around the world have come through the doors of St. Jude for treatment, and thousands more around the world have benefited from the research conducted at St. Jude - research that is shared freely with the global medical community. St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for treatments that are not covered by insurance.