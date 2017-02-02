Overton Brooks VA Medical Center director resigns

The medical director of Overton Brooks Medical Center in Shreveport has resigned and transferred to the Veterans Administration's regional office in Mississippi.

Toby Mathew's departure was announced to employees on Wednesday.

Shannon Arledge, a spokesman for the regional office in Ridgeland, Miss., would not say why Mathew was leaving or whether his transfer was voluntary, citing privacy issues.

A survey of Overton Brooks employees, obtained by KTBS News, showed widespread dissatisfaction with Mathew's management style.

Mathew had been director of Overton Brooks since December 2014. Before that he was interim director.

"We want to make it clear to the veterans and the members of the community that this doesn't change anything with the care they are receiving," Arledge said. "The staff at Overton Brooks are committed to timely care and world-class service."

In an email to Overton Brooks employees, the VA's regional director said Richard Crockett, deputy medical center director at the VA hospital in Little Rock, would become interim director in Shreveport beginning on Monday.

Mathew will be working under the VA health system's regional director, Arledge said.