Turnabout: DOTD says work begins soon on highway that locals feared would take "82 years"

An SUV hits one of the many bumps in Highway 5 in Logansport.

Motorists along a busy highway in northwest Louisiana worried their bumpy ride would go on for about a century. But the Transportation Department has made a turnabout on a controversial comment about the future of worn down Highway 5 -- a popular route from the Shreveport area to Houston.

Elected officials thought they hit a roadblock as they pleaded with Louisiana's transportation department to redo the highway. It needs work in three sections.

From Kickapoo west to Keachi; from Keachi south to Longstreet; and Longstreet on down to Logansport.

And a statement about that middle part threw people for a loop recently. The mayor and a whole lot of people around the town of Keachi got worried that the middle section of the highway would get left undone after they got a letter from a top DOTD engineering official.

"I read it to the town council at our town council meeting. Everybody was just totally appalled by it," says Keachi Mayor Travis Whitfield.

The letter from the DOTD's district chief that was sent to Mayor Whitfield, along with the mayors of Logansport and Longstreet, and State Senator John Milkovich, said that the district's "current funding level" allows the district "to replace pavements once every 100 years."

And, the letter went on to say, since "LA 5 between Longstreet and Keachi was last redone in 1999 ... we need to wait another 82 years."

"It was almost like a big joke," Mayor Whitfield says. "We didn't believe that was really happening, that they were serious about that."

Asked if those comments were written in jest, DOTD Dist. 4 Engineer Administrator David North replied, "No, that was said to try to explain the critical condition we have in our state highways right now."

North went on to explain in the letter that cash-strapped Louisiana has a $13-billion backlog of needed roadwork. He said that the road from Longstreet to Keachi is "part of the backlog" with "no scheduled delivery date."

That letter in early November made the future of this road look gloomy. But now, less than two months later, there's good news around the bend. DOTD's done a turnabout.

North told KTBS 3 News that as soon as late March, work should begin on the stretch of Highway 5 from Kickapoo to Keachi. Then later this year, they'll get busy on Logansport to Longstreet.

And that worrisome stretch from Longstreet to Keachi?

"It's scheduled for fiscal year 2019, 2020," North says. "It just happened to be on schedule."

State Representative Larry Bagley, who's been monitoring progress on the projects, says, "(The DOTD is) having to take money from other things to do what they're doing. But it's been ongoing so long they want to finish it."

Adds State Senator John Milkovich, "I believe that Governor John Bel Edwards wants this project done. We need it in this area."

It make take a couple or three years, but the news is a relief to Keachi. The town gave up waiting on the DOTD a few years ago, and spent its own money to fix an area near the center of town where trucks turn around. Mayor Whitfield says most of that area is state property.

"We spent $50,000 here downtown, soil cementing, because we had all these mudholes from the trucks from the oil and gas industry," Whitfield said.

Truck traffic that wore down the road may be revving back up with new hope in the energy fields, just as road crews dig in for what could be years of work on Highway five.

Representative Bagley says motorists will sometimes be traveling on gravel as that extensive work goes on. But he also cautions that since Louisiana is in a bad budget crunch, it's possible that money for the project could be pulled.

The total cost of the three projects is about $6.8 million dollars.

Meantime, the transportation department says it needs $700-million in new annual revenue just to maintain the state's current road and bridge system, and more money to do new projects that are planned.

That's why lawmakers may consider a gas tax. Governor Edwards also wants them to consider tolls to pay back big business if they provide money upfront in public-private partnerships that are being explored.



