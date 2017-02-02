Former LSU linebacker Duke Riley focusing on potential NFL success

The difference a year makes can vary from perspective to experience. For former LSU linebacker Duke Riley, 2016 provided him the chance to make strides towards the NFL like current Atlanta Falcon, Deion Jones.

"A year ago after seeing Deion I mean I just knew I had big shoes to fill so I've always seen myself following the same footsteps as he did so I saw myself and that's probably one of the reasons why I'm here," Riley explained

Like Jones, Riley's participation in the Senior Bowl gave scouts a first-hand look at the New Orleans native including his hometown team.

"I mean it would mean the world to me to play in the NFL with any team, but like just being back at home in New Orleans, that's where I'm from. I mean growing up all you see is purple and gold and black and gold so I mean it would be an amazing feeling just to play for my home team," Riley said.

If Riley has his way he'll be in the position Jones is in this week, playing for a Super Bowl.

"Hey that's the plan," Riley said with a laugh. "I mean shoot I texted Debo they got me wearing his old number he wore last year, zero, and I told him 'I'm going to keep that zero alive' and he texted me 'yeah and I'm going to have that Super Bowl ring to rub in your face next week.'"

Even now that his services on the field will be rewarded in a paycheck, Riley is concerned with something else.

"I mean that's always a thought you know about getting high and getting picked and getting a high bonus and stuff I mean, but I mean that's not really what's on my mind about the money. I love the game more than the money honestly. I mean I was telling someone if I could just play the game and all the money could go to my parents my mom or my sister I'll just do that just because I play the game for love not for the money."

In a matter of a couple months, Riley will find out if that love is rewarded with a roster spot.

The first round of the 2017 NFL draft begins April 27.