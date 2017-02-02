LSU’s Juluke reassigned; Craig relieved of duties

Quantcast

BATON ROUGE, La -

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

LSU running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been re-assigned to a position within athletic department and wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig has been relieved of his duties with the Tigers, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Thursday.

 

“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” Orgeron said. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”

 

Orgeron said he will begin an immediate search to find replacements for Juluke and Craig.

