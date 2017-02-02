Quantcast

Greenwood police seek runaway teen

Janisia Davis Janisia Davis
GREENWOOD, La. (KTBS) -

The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a runaway juvenile.

Her name is Janisia Davis of Greenwood. She is 14 and stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, white t-shirt and a black and white jacket. She was last seen in the area of East 67th Street in Shreveport Wednesday evening.

 Any help would be greatly appreciated. Contact the Greenwood Police Department at (318) 938-5554 with any information to the where about of Janisia Davis.





