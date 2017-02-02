State police shut down Shreveport chop shop operation

On February 1, 2017, state troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit located and apprehended a Shreveport man accused of operating a chop shop and vehicle theft.

In October 2016, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit initiated an investigation after allegations were made that 31-year-old Brandon Glover of Shreveport was operating a chop shop in the Shreveport area. On February 1, 2017, Troopers discovered that Glover was in possession of a stolen 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a stolen 2009 Nissan Maxima. Both vehicles were stolen from the Garland, TX area.

After Troopers confirmed that the vehicles were stolen, they went to Glover’s body shop and attempted to contact him. As they arrived, Troopers saw Glover leaving his shop in the Jeep Cherokee that had previously been reported stolen. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Glover refused to stop. After a short vehicle pursuit Glover abandoned the vehicle behind a residence and attempted to flee on foot but Troopers were able to safely take him into custody.

After Glover was taken into custody, he was transported to the Caddo Correctional Center and booked on the following charges: Vehicle Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Resisting Arrest by Flight, Reckless Operation, Switched License Plate, and Driving Under Suspension.

LSP Investigators work closely with the LA Department of Insurance, local judicial offices, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s office in successfully bringing individuals involved in committing insurance fraud to justice. The Insurance Fraud Unit has field offices located throughout the state in which Troopers investigate various types of insurance fraud cases such as staged crashes, “jump-in” crashes, fraudulent injury claims, worker’s compensation fraud, forged medical records, and inflated property claims.