McCown weigh-ins in on Super Bowl quarterbacks

One of the most appealing match-ups in Sunday's Super Bowl is the quarterback battle royale between the Patriots' Tom Brady and the Falcons' Matt Ryan. When you look at the combined resumes for Brady and Ryan from the season, you really can't ask for a better match-up. But who is going to lead their team to the trophy?

Our moonlight sports beat reporter Bob Griffin had the chance to ask Louisiana Tech grad and Saints backup quarterback Luke McCown about the QB battle taking place Sunday. McCown spent the 2012 season as Ryan's back-up and believes Ryan will shine in the spotlight.

"I look for Matt to do real well. He's as much like Tom, in both game plan and style of play and mentality as there is around the league. They match-up real well, similar size, similar build, similar taIent as far as just the abilities in the pocket and throwing the ball and that type of thing. I think his approach to the game is a lot like Tom's. I look for Matt to do real well," said McCown.

The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.