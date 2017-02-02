McCown weigh-ins in on Super Bowl quarterbacks

One of the most appealing match-ups in Sunday's Super Bowl is the quarterback battle royale between the Patriots' Tom Brady and the Falcons' Matt Ryan. When you look at the combined resumes for Brady and Ryan from the season, you really can't ask for a better match-up. But who is going to lead their team to the trophy?
Our moonlight sports beat reporter Bob Griffin had the chance to ask Louisiana Tech grad and Saints backup quarterback Luke McCown about the QB battle taking place Sunday. McCown spent the 2012 season as Ryan's back-up and believes Ryan will shine in the spotlight.
"I look for Matt to do real well. He's as much like Tom, in both game plan and style of play and mentality as there is around the league. They match-up real well, similar size, similar build, similar taIent as far as just the abilities in the pocket and throwing the ball and that type of thing. I think his approach to the game is a lot like Tom's. I look for Matt to do real well," said McCown.
The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.
4th annual Sleepout 4 Independence at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA.
The comfort of cardboard. Imagine sleeping inside a cardboard box every night. That is what it is like for some who are homeless. Students are stepping into that situation and setting up their own makeshift shelter all to bring awareness to the plight of the homeless in Louisiana.
There's been an amazing turnout for today's Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base. It's so great, in fact, that we're told the base is at capacity - so there are no more available parking places.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities. Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...
A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his...
A judge presiding over the first appearance of a South Florida football player accused of sexual battery not only had harsh words for the athlete in court, but challenged new coach Charlie Strong's leadership of...
A judge presiding over the first appearance of a South Florida football player accused of sexual battery not only had harsh words for the athlete in court, but challenged new coach Charlie Strong's leadership of...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Danny Valencia drove in two during Seattle's seven-run seventh inning and the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 Saturday night. Texas got solo home runs from Joey Gallo in the second inning and Mike Napoli in the...
Freshman Dominic Fletcher’s solo home run in the fifth inning was all Arkansas needed to split a double-header with Tennessee Saturday afternoon. His homer coupled with a great performance on the mound by junior Trevor Stephan gave Arkansas the 2-0 victory in seven innings over the Volunteers, its 14th conference win of the year.
