Citizens voice opposition over abolishment of Stonewall Police Department

Residents of Stonewall voiced their opinions at a public hearing over the town council's proposal to abolish the local police department.

Not a single resident who spoke at the meeting supported the abolition of the police department. Despite this, the town's options are slim due to shrinking sales tax revenue, and increasing costs of maintaining the department.

"We recently realized that we need to start paying money towards state retirement and we just can't afford to do it," said town council member Nicholas Gasper. "Right now our sales tax are down we're funded by sales tax we have no property tax and we just can not afford to meet the demands of state retirement."

The meeting was primarily to give the public an opportunity to ask questions about the proposal. Most of the concerns expressed were about safety in a small residential town, and response time. The Desoto Parish Sheriff's office would take over in the police department's absence, but response time would not be as fast.

Stonewall does has a few options, like entering a contract with the sheriff's office to have four deputies stationed in the town 24/7. This would cost around 295,000 and be similar to the agreement Logansport entered after abolishing their police department years ago.

"The sheriff's department does an excellent job, we have a wonderful sheriff's department down here in Desoto Parish, but the thing is, you always don't want to take away something that's already good," said 27-year Stonewall resident Ken Kaffka.

Other options presented would be a new property tax, but the council believes the likelihood of passing such a tax would be slim. The council made clear that they do not want to abolish the police department, it just comes down to the numbers, and they can't afford it.

A final vote by the city council on abolition of the Stonewall police department will take place at the town council's meeting on February 14th. The city is not allowed, under state law, to abolish it's police force, without permission from the state of Louisiana. If they decide to do it, city leaders will have to request the state representative from that district, Larry Bagley draft a bill and introduce it to the legislature for approval.