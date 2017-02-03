Quantcast

Waffle House on Mansfield Road robbed early this morning

Shreveport Police need your help finding two suspects involved in an early morning armed robbery.

It happened at the Waffle House on Mansifield Road just after midnight.

Police tell us when the suspects entered the restaurant one jumped over the counter and demanded money with a gun while the other stood watch at the door.

So far, no arrests have been made and no one was hurt in the robbery.

If you know anything call authorities.
 





  Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

  Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

  BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy's premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year's festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

