Alert Troop G trooper apprehends wanted fugitive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. -

On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 11:01 p.m.an alert Troop G Trooper stopped to assist a stranded motorist on Interstate 20, at mile post 37, in Bossier Parish that later lead to the apprehension of a fugitive wanted for Attempted Murder.

Shortly before midnight, an alert Troop G Trooper stopped to assist 30-year-old Demtrius Gambrell of Anderson, South Carolina on I-20 at mile post 37 in Webster Parish.  After the Trooper stopped to help, he noticed that Gambrell was very nervous, so he began to investigate the reasoning behind the behavior.  The Trooper then ran Gambrell through NCIC and received a Wanted Person notification.  The inquiry revealed Gambrell had active warrants through the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for Attempted Murder, Assault, Second Degree Arson and Grand Larceny.  

The Attempted Murder warrant, which was issued on 2/1/2017, resulted from an alleged shooting incident that occurred in January 2017 in Anderson County.  After receiving confirmation, Gambrell was arrested and transported to Bossier Parish Jail where he was processed and booked as a fugitive from Anderson, South Carolina.  Gambrell is now awaiting extradition to Anderson County.





