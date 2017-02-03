Greenwood Police searching for runaway teen

The Greenwood Police Department is turning to the public for help in bringing a runaway teen home safely.

She is Janisia Davis, 14. Janisia is black, about 5’4” and was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, white t-shirt and a black and white jacket.

She was last seen in the area of East 67th Street in Shreveport, Wednesday evening.

Please call the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Janisia Davis.