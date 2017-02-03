Quantcast

Emergency drill this Saturday at Naval Operation Support Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. -

Bossier first responders along with the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be assisting the United States Naval Operational Support Center, 1440 Swan Lake Road, with a disaster drill that will take place at the center on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

The drill will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and will involve some brief periods of simulated gunfire, smoke along with a realistic response from personnel and about half a dozen vehicles with the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The public is advised not to be alarmed and that the activity will only be a drill. The exercise will conclude at approximately 9 a.m.

