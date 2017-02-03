Quantcast

Emergency drill this Saturday at Naval Operational Support Cente - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Emergency drill this Saturday at Naval Operational Support Center

Posted: Updated:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -

Bossier first responders along with the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be assisting the United States Naval Operational Support Center, 1440 Swan Lake Road, with a disaster drill that will take place at the center on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

The drill will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and will involve some brief periods of simulated gunfire, smoke along with a realistic response from personnel and about half a dozen vehicles with the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The public is advised not to be alarmed and that the activity will only be a drill. The exercise will conclude at approximately 9 a.m.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sligo Rd. closed following crane collapse

    Sligo Rd. closed following crane collapse

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:34:05 GMT

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. Erin Buchanan with DOTD says that the crane dropped piling beams on top of the temporary bridge over the Red Chute. The Red Chute bridge was closed pending the construction work.  Driver, and KTBS 3 viewer Daniel Kempf Brassfield was driving toward the bridge when he saw the crane fall.  There is no word of any injuries at this time.  Due to th...

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. Erin Buchanan with DOTD says that the crane dropped piling beams on top of the temporary bridge over the Red Chute. The Red Chute bridge was closed pending the construction work.  Driver, and KTBS 3 viewer Daniel Kempf Brassfield was driving toward the bridge when he saw the crane fall.  There is no word of any injuries at this time.  Due to th...

  • Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:47:27 GMT

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

  • Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:38:41 GMT

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly