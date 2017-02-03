Plain Dealing tornado victim gets new home donated

Several serious tornadoes hit the ArkLaTex recently and some families lost just about everything, including a place to live.

"I was gone to Springhill, and when I come back I didn't have no house or nothing," said Johnny Ray Gordon, whose home was destroyed by a tornado.

It was a scary scene on Jan. 21 on the Mott Road area of Plain Dealing after the tornado hit.

"I'm glad I wasn't here. I probably wouldn't have made it," said Gordon.

It was an EF-2 tornado with winds around 115 miles per hour that hit this part of northeastern Bossier Parish, damaging or complete destroying 29 homes, including Gordon's mobile home.

"I lost about everything, but some old dirty clothes," said Gordon.

"He didn't have insurance. He didn't have any way to replace his home. He lives on a very small Social Security check and so we found out Monday of this week that because of the efforts of his brother in-law, Norman McKellar, and a friend of his, Scott Spaulding, that's friends with Greg Tilley, that attends the same church in Haughton, Central Assembly of God ... we found out through them that Greg Tilley had offered to donate him a home," said Dan McIentyre, a church friend of Gordon's.

Tille,y of Greg Tilley's Bossier Mobile Homes, didn't want any publicity or recognition for the donation. But he did confirm he would be providing Gordon with a new place to live in the coming days.

"On Monday, they told me they were going to bring me a trailer out here. That made me feel like a millionaire," said Gordon.

Besides the new home, Gordon also has benefited from the generosity of the faith-based community in getting back on his feet. Kings Corner Assembly of God in Sarepta, a group of Methodist men who help in disaster recovery, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office have been instrumental in helping this 80-year-old, lifelong resident of the Mott community survive since the tornado hit.

"I appreciate everything people are doing for me and helping me. You know a place to stay till I can get back in here again. Cause they ain't gonna run me out of Mott," joked Gordon.

Anyone who would like to help those affected, the "Mott Tornado Relief Fund" has been set up at Citizens National Bank in Plain Dealing. Donations can be made at any of the branch locations.