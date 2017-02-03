Quantcast

The 29th African American History Parade is set to roll Saturday

The largest African American History Parade in the entire country rolls through Downtown Shreveport tomorrow.

The 29th Annual African American History Parade Celebration starts at eleven.

We'll bring it to you live on KPXJ-CW21 And Stream Live Coverage On KTBS-DOT-COM and the KTBS mobile app.

