The 29th African American History Parade is set to roll Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities. Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...