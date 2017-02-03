Shreve Memorial Geneology

ArkLaTex In-Depth

FIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd Carlson

Ever listened to John Denver's hit song "Rocky Mountain High": "He was born in the summer of his 27th year coming home to a place he'd never been before" He talks about the beauty of Colorado. "I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky...the shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby." This part of the song describes looking up into the wondrous night sky as shooting stars go by. Used to, you didn't have drive to the mountains or all that far from...