Quantcast

Recall on Mickey Mouse nightlights; could cause fire - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Recall on Mickey Mouse nightlights; could cause fire

Posted: Updated:

Heads up for parents -- Disney Parks & Resorts is recalling a popular Mickey Mouse product that could catch fire.

This recall involves 3,000 Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter. The date code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight.  The UPC code, 400009489637, is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.  

Disney says Liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard.

If you have one of these lights, stop using it  and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning it for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at  www.disneyparks.com and click on "Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have received two reports of problems, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

The products were sold exclusively at: Walt Disney World ® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $15.

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Losing our night sky

    Losing our night sky

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:00:20 GMT
    FIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd CarlsonFIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd Carlson
    Ever listened to John Denver's hit song "Rocky Mountain High": "He was born in the summer of his 27th year coming home to a place he'd never been before" He talks about the beauty of Colorado. "I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky...the shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby." This part of the song describes looking up into the wondrous night sky as shooting stars go by. Used to, you didn't have drive to the mountains or all that far from...
    Ever listened to John Denver's hit song "Rocky Mountain High": "He was born in the summer of his 27th year coming home to a place he'd never been before" He talks about the beauty of Colorado. "I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky...the shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby." This part of the song describes looking up into the wondrous night sky as shooting stars go by. Used to, you didn't have drive to the mountains or all that far from...

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    What would you do during a tornado warning!

    What would you do during a tornado warning!

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:21:04 GMT
    Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.

    Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.

    Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:53 GMT

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

  • Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 10:37:39 GMT
    Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

  • No storms for several days!

    No storms for several days!

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:30:53 GMT
    Figure 1: Thursday's ForecastFigure 1: Thursday's Forecast

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:47:27 GMT

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

  • Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:38:41 GMT

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

  • BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:51:45 GMT

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly