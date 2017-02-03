Quantcast

UPDATE: School lockdown lifted; 3 armed robbery suspects arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. -

The lockdown at Linwood Charter School put in place Friday morning as Shreveport police investigated an armed robbery near there has been lifted. And police now have three of the four suspects in custody.

The robbery took place at Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive. 

The suspects ran away from police and drove off in a stolen white Chevy pick-up truck.

Police chased suspects to Kings Manor Apartments near Linwood Charter, prompting the lockdown. 

One female was quickly placed in custody as the search continued for others. The other two suspects ran into an apartment unit and hid inside the attic.

The second suspect, fell through the ceiling, police said. Shreveport fire personnel were called to assist.

The active search ended at around 12:30 p.m. Police say the three arrested suspects will be booked into Shreveport City Jail.

Police say there are no injuries.

Police have surveillance footage of the crime. They are working to find the fourth suspect.





