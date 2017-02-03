Shreveport sailor serves in Philippine Sea aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman James Brown, left, from Shreveport, performs chest compressions on a manikin during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) class aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in the Philippine Sea.

The CPR class qualifies and prepares sailors to be first responders for injured personnel in the event of a casualty.

Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region.