Genetic testing offers new hope for patients with cancer

Approximately every 3 minutes one person in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer, like leukemia – and it’s estimated that 1,388 people in Caddo Parish alone will be diagnosed with cancer this year. A cancer diagnosis is overwhelming and scary – for the individual and their loved ones – coupled with the complicated decisions one can be forced to quickly make related to treatment.

Fortunately, for certain blood cancers there are now genetic tests which can match the right patient with the most beneficial medicine for them.

Willis-Knighton medical oncologist Dr. Michael Moore said "Genetic testing can lead to the discovery and the use of targeted therapies which may be more specific and certainly may have fewer side effects and more effective treatment of disease."

Despite the critical information these genetic tests can provide, they are not always routinely done; it’s important for patients who are diagnosed with cancer (particularly blood cancer) to ask for them – it could go a long way in informing treatment decisions to find the best therapy for their specific cancer type. 

