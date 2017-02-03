Traffic stop in Shreveport yields drugs, guns and money

The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put an armed convicted felon suspected of peddling drugs out of business.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump are pleased to announce that agents assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit have seized 668 grams of marijuana, $9,085 and a handgun following a traffic stop in west Shreveport.

Based on information gathered during their ongoing inquiry, agents arrested 32 year old Roy D. Crew, Jr., of the 2800 block of Alvin Lane in Shreveport.

Crew was charged with one count each of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance and several misdemeanor warrants.

He was subsequently booked into the Shreveport City Jail.