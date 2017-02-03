$3.2 M sought to buy Bossier homes with repeat flood damage

Bossier Parish officials continue to deal with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on behalf of parish residents who suffered catastrophic damage during three rounds of flooding beginning in 2009.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford said a total of roughly $3.2 million has been requested locally to buy homes that have been tagged with a repetitive loss label.

“Basically, we have three pots of money available for Hazard Mitigation Grant funds; 2009, 2015 and 2016,” he told police jury members. “The 2009 and 2015 total about $2 million together.”

Ford said another 10 homeowners from 2016 want to get involved in the potential buyout program “...and it looks like additional funds of $1.1 million is what we need for buyouts.”

A list of those homes seeking mitigation funds must be submitted by Feb. 13, and Ford said the parish would seek alternative funds if some requests were denied.

“We are staying on top of it and I can promise you anyone who has called us and wanted to sign up (for mitigation funds) will be submitted,” Ford said.

During its regular meeting, the police jury also: