Separate but equal? Joe Pruitt overcame doubts about his education to rise in the Army

If he'd listened to a recruiter, Joe Pruitt would've kept carrying that rifle in the Army. But he used his sharp mathematic skills to rise to a better job during the Vietnam War.

As we celebrate Black History Month, let's meet Joe Pruitt, who overcame some prejudice in the Army, took a challenge, and filled a key role that few other black men achieved during the Vietnam War.

Joe started out like any other enlisted man in 1959. When it came time to choose a path, a recruiter's low expectations had him bound for infantry.

"He was telling me, 'Well, see, you don't want this one because this field is too hard and most black schools doesn't teach it,'" Joe recalls.

It was trigonometry. Mastering that was crucial for the job ahead -- aerial imagery interpretation. In the military, it was the use of combining aerial surveillance pictures to calculate enemy target positions, so that our warplanes could swoop in and attack.

"When that plane goes through there, you don't usually get but one pass," Joe explained.

But remember, the recruiter didn't think Joe would be up to the job, since he was the product of a segregated black school.

"I said, 'It's a bet.' And he bet me a fifth of vodka," Joe says with a laugh.

Though he had not studied trigonometry, Joe says he still had a good education.

"We had some mean old teachers down there in Linden," Joe said with another laugh. "And then my grandmother who raised me was a teacher. So I didn't have much of a choice."

Joe says he had algebra and geometry down. But when it came to trig, he devised his own formula that he used to master it during three months of intense training.

Then he went back to that recruiter.

"Showed him my paper and he just smiled. He said, 'This was one bet I was happy to lose,'" Joe recalled with a smile.

Joe spent a year in Vietnam starting in 1966, helping target North Vietnamese positions. He'd later work in intelligence, leaving the Army after 20 years. He became a distribution manager in Portland, Oregon in the private sector. Then Joe passed another test to become a police officer in Barrow, Alaska, before retiring back home in east Texas.

His message to young people today?

"Treat school as if it's your job. Because it is. It's your job, it's your future."

