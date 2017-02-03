Arrest made in connection with deadly Shreveport shooting

Quantcast

The man killed in a shooting in the parking lot of County Market about 2:30am Sunday has been identified. He is Rolandreon Marquis Fischer, 25.
SHREVEPORT, La. -

A local man is behind bars charged with second degree murder in connection with a shooting in west Shreveport last weekend that left one dead and three wounded.

Just after 2:00 a.m. on January 29, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue relative to reports a man had been shot.  Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.  The victim was transported to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased.  Three other victims who had also been shot in that block of Hearne Avenue arrived at local hospitals via private auto seeking treatment for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

Evidence gathered at the scene of the crime by investigators indicated the deceased victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute with at least two other known male subjects that culminated in gunfire there in the parking lot on Hearne Avenue. Based on information gathered during their ongoing inquiry, detectives subsequently arrested 21 year old Jacory J. Wesley, of the 7000 block of Penny Street in Shreveport, and charged him with one count of second degree murder. Wesley, who was himself injured in the shooting, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The investigation into this shooting continues at this hour and anyone with any information regarding this case should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org  





