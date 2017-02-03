Quantcast

Reserve Recognition at Caddo Parish Sheriff

By K.C. Kilpatrick-Stone, Social Media
Deputy David Linn Deputy David Linn
Deputy Fletcher Deputy Fletcher

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Unit were honored for their years of service to the community during a ceremony Tuesday, February 1, at Sheriff’s Safety Town. Reserve deputies are volunteers who are trained at the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy and serve their community by supplementing full-time deputies in law enforcement functions. Also during the ceremony, Deputy David Linn was recognized for the most patrol hours contributed by a Reserve Deputy in 2016. Linn volunteered 519 patrol hours out of 719 total hours for the year. Deputy William Fletcher received the award for the most event hours worked by a Reserve Deputy in 2016. Fletcher worked 67 event hours out of 268 total hours. Pictured are Linn, Fletcher, Sheriff Steve Prator, and some of the 18 Reserve Deputies recognized on Tuesday.





    Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:47:27 GMT

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

    Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:38:41 GMT

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

    BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:51:45 GMT

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

