Reserve Recognition at Caddo Parish Sheriff

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Unit were honored for their years of service to the community during a ceremony Tuesday, February 1, at Sheriff’s Safety Town. Reserve deputies are volunteers who are trained at the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy and serve their community by supplementing full-time deputies in law enforcement functions. Also during the ceremony, Deputy David Linn was recognized for the most patrol hours contributed by a Reserve Deputy in 2016. Linn volunteered 519 patrol hours out of 719 total hours for the year. Deputy William Fletcher received the award for the most event hours worked by a Reserve Deputy in 2016. Fletcher worked 67 event hours out of 268 total hours. Pictured are Linn, Fletcher, Sheriff Steve Prator, and some of the 18 Reserve Deputies recognized on Tuesday.