What's Your Agenda? Alan Seabaugh

SHREVEPORT, La -

KTBS-3 News is bringing back the popular online feature entitled: What's Your Agenda?

The series allows for long form interviews with members of the Northwest Louisiana legislative delegation.

This series began in 2016 when Louisiana was facing a budget crunch and the legislature was heading into a special session in Baton Rouge to figure out ways to address the shortage.

Now, it's 2017-- and the legislature is headed into yet another special session-- this time to address a $304 million deficit.

Governor John Bel Edwards is pledging no new taxes in this session, which is slated to begin February 13 and run for nine days; instead the governor wants to focus on cuts.

State Representative Alan Seabaugh of Shreveport is our special guest legislator in this edition of: What's Your Agenda?

Seabaugh believes the special session is not really necessary; and that ultimately the session will end with a compromise--utilizing just a portion of the state's Rainy Day Fund, coupled with cuts to the Department of Health and Hospitals; which Seabaugh says accounts for forty percent of the entire state's budget. Governor Edwards currently wants to tap into the Rainy Day Fund to the tune of $120 million.

Seabaugh is outspoken--and has a lot more to say in this edition of: What's Your Agenda?

