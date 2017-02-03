2017 KTBS "What's Happening" Feb 3-5

THE BOSSIER NIGHT MARKET RETURNS! FEBRUARY 4, 2017

VENUE: PIERRE BOSSIER MALL

ADDRESS: 2950 E Texas St South Parking Lot By Sears Facing I-20

Bossier City, LA 71111-3266

TIME:4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEBSITE:www.bossiernightmarket.com EMAIL:bossiernightmarket@gmail.com

The Bossier Night Market returns Feb. 4, 2017, to the Ark-LaTex. Visit the Bossier Night Market at Pierre Bossier Mall February 4, and have a shopping experience you will never forget!

Bring the entire family and enjoy the 100,000+ twinkling lights, vendors, food trucks, and live music.

We had more than 25,000 people in attendance at our December market and expect this one to be even bigger. We will have more than 185 vendors selling their wares - market goods, unique food, Valentines Day gifts, Mardi Gras goods, wood crafts, jewelry, art, clothing, accessories, jelly, salsa, vintage, ceramics, seasonings, jelly, local honey, food trucks, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, paintings, décor, skin care, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, home décor, hot coffee, cocoa, kids activities & much more!

Live music, food trucks, seating area, free admission and free parking.

For more info go to www.bossiernightmarket.com or email bossiernightmarket@gmail.com

SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS HOCKEY VS. CORPUS CHRISTI ICERAYS FEBRUARY 3 & 4, 2017

VENUE: HIRSCH MEMORIAL COLISEUM

ADDRESS: 3207 Pershing Blvd Shreveport, LA 71109-5348

TIME:7:11 AM to 10:11 AM

PRICE:$10 - $25

PHONE:(318) 636-7094

WEBSITE:www.mudbugshockey.com

Come out for a night of ice hockey as the Shreveport Mudbugs team faces the Corpus Christi IceRays, Feb. 3-4, at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The Shreveport Mudbugs are an ice hockey team and members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) which features student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of playing college and/or professional hockey.

11am-2pm: African American History Parade Celebration

The African American History Parade Celebration Committee is excited once again to present the African American History Parade Celebration on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Special guests for this 29th year include Grand Marshals Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree. The parade features local churches, drill teams, youth groups and a lot more.

Over the years, the festivities have grown and thousands are expected to march along the parade route. The bands and marching groups will leave the staging area at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, head up Milam Street, take a left on Market Street, then another left onto Texas Street and one last left back to Milam. Then the parade makes its way back to the Municipal Auditorium.

Event organizer, State Rep. Barbara Norton, encourages everyone to get downtown early. She says area streets will be closing about 8am as parade entries start lining up at the Municipal Auditorium at 8am.

Live Television Coverage

Live coverage of the big event can be seen on KPXJ CW 21 along with a live stream on ktbs.com. We'll also post the entire parade to our website as well.

We'd like to see your pics from the celebration. Send them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #ktbs3 on social media. You'll see them on our social media platforms and you might even see your pictures on TV!

Organizers say Shreveport African American History Parade Celebration is the largest televised "live" African American Parade in the nation during the month of February. Join us in kicking off Black History Month as we celebrate the accomplishments of the African Americans yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

CREOLE WILD WEST MARDI GRAS INDIANS EXHIBITION AT ARTSPACE

FEBRUARY 2 - MARCH 18, 2017

VENUE: ARTSPACE ADDRESS: 710 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

PHONE:(318) 673-6500

WEBSITE:www.artspaceshreveport.com

EMAIL:casey@shrevearts.org

Every year on Mardi Gras, the sparkling beads, jangling of tambourines, and chants of “Creole Wild West” announce to the world that the oldest Mardi Gras Indian tribe is still “masking” in New Orleans. Now Big Chief Howard Miller and his tribe bring their hand-beaded and feathered “suits” to Shreveport, January 27 through March 18, 2017, as artists in residence with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

Mardi Gras Indians are, above all, artists. Their elaborate beadwork and sewing, the intricate rhythms of their music, and the closely kept traditions of their heritage are woven into the fabric of a culture unique to New Orleans. The Creole Wild West plan to share the importance of celebrating the heritage and culture of a rare Louisiana tradition at UNSCENE!, the event series that brings national, regional and local artists to explore the Shreveport Common neighborhood.