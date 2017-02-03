Fouke community mourns the tragic loss of EZ Mart store clerk

A community continues to mourn the loss of a young convenience store worker, as the alleged 12-year old suspect remains in juvenile jail custody.



Authorities say Christa Shockley, 21, was found unresponsive on the floor of EZ Mart early Thursday morning in Fouke, Arkansas.



A 12-year old boy was later arrested in connection with her shooting death.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: 12-year-old charged in Fouke, Ark., store clerk's death

A wreath near the door of the EZ Mart hangs as a memorial to the tragic loss of Christa Shockley.

Customer Annette Dickson says the community is still in shock.

"The way it happened just senseless. We just don't understand it fully," explained Dickson.

The alleged 12-year old shooter is being held in the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

Under Arkansas law, Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black says he cannot be tried as an adult.

However, the court can apply an extended juvenile jurisdiction.

"That means he can be held as a juvenile up until the age of 21. At the age of 21, he would be placed back before the court," said Black.

At that time, She says a hearing would determine whether he would be released, or sent to an adult prison.

Shockley was killed while working the night shift.

Dickson remembers her as a sweet, young girl with so much promise for the future.

"She did have two jobs, and was putting herself through school. She was really an amazing girl. We never heard anything bad about her. She was good to everybody," said Dickson.

Shockley was a student at UA Texarkana.

The Chancellor Chris Thomason issued this statement to faculty, staff and students:

Dear UAHT Family,

I am deeply saddened to inform you that we have confirmed information that one of our students, Ms. Christa Shockley, tragically lost her life today in Fouke, Arkansas. All our faculty, staff and students who were blessed to encounter her on our UA-Texarkana campus fully appreciate Christa as a bright and caring person. In her commitment to achieving her own educational dreams, she touched the lives of so many on our campus in such a powerful way. Please join me in lifting her family up with our collective thoughts and prayers during this time of their unimaginable loss.



It is completely natural for us as Christa’s campus family to experience an intense sense of loss during this time as well. Please know that we all are here to assist any student, faculty or staff member as they attempt to manage their extreme sense of loss over this tragedy. There will be additional staff located at the UA-Texarkana campus tomorrow in the Campus Center to provide that comforting assistance. Also, those staff members will have information available to assist those who need additional, professional support to properly process their grief.

Sheriff investigators say they recovered the gun used in the shooting, but are still investigating how the boy was able to gain access to the weapon.



The juvenile is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.



His next court date is scheduled for next week.



