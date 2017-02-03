Dak Prescott wins Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Courtesy: Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott’s rise from third-string rookie to catalyst for the Cowboys’ 2016 turnaround is deservedly getting end-of-season recognition.

Prescott was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, Pepsi and the NFL announced Friday, for his contributions to the Cowboys’ franchise-record tying 13-win season.

"It's an honor. It's a privilege," Prescott said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "It's so humbling, especially just the great rookie class we had this year."

Other finalists were Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

A fourth-round pick by Dallas last April, Prescott moved into the starting lineup in August following injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. The rookie kept the job the entire season, posting the league’s third-best passer rating (104.9) behind only New Orleans’ Drew Brees and New England’s Tom Brady.

Prescott started all 16 games and posted 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.

He’s the first rookie and only the second player in NFL history (Brady) to throw for at least 3,500 yards with fewer than five interceptions in a season.