Quantcast

GOES-16 - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

ArkLaTex In-Depth

GOES-16

Posted: Updated:
Figure 1: TIROS-1 Satellite from 1961 Figure 1: TIROS-1 Satellite from 1961
Figure 2: GOES-13 or GOES East Satellite Figure 2: GOES-13 or GOES East Satellite
Figure 3: Satellite and Radar Image used daily as shown on KTBS 3. Figure 3: Satellite and Radar Image used daily as shown on KTBS 3.
Figure 4: GOES-16 Figure 4: GOES-16
Figure 5: GOES-16 High Resolution Image of North America Figure 5: GOES-16 High Resolution Image of North America

Weather satellites have been around since the early 1960s.  TIROS-1 (Figure 1) was the first to send black and white pictures of clouds back to earth.  It only stayed in orbit for 78 days, but paved the way for meteorological satellites for years to come.  

In the 1970s, the GOES program or Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite System began and continues today.

These satellites hover at 22,300 miles above the equator monitoring the weather across the globe.  The US has two of them...GOES East and GOES West (Figure 2).

The KTBS Storm Team shows cloud images from these satellites in our daily broadcasts (Figure 3).

Last November, a new weather satellite...GOES-16 (Figure 4)  was put into orbit.  this fall, it will replace either goes east or west.  here are some of the expected improvements:

First, GOES-16 will gather more data and do it faster according to Shreveport National Weather Service Meteorologist Cynthia Palmer:

"With our satellites we get an image every 15 minutes of the entire earth.  With GOES-R or GOES-16, we are going to be getting them every 5 minutes for the CONUS United States will get them every 5 minutes and there will be sectors that will get them every 1 minute."

Sectors are areas where severe weather is expected or happening.

GOES-16 cloud images will be much higher resolution than ever before...in other words...like watching an High Definition TV vs. the old black and white (Figure 5):

"We are going to have higher resolution so right now you can see the clouds but there will be a lot more definition with the clouds."

The biggest difference with GOES-16 is addition of Total Lightning Detection:

"Another thing is they have what we call the GLM...Geostationary Lightning Map where this is a whole new sensor that will be able to do total lightning off of and there have been studies that have shown that if you add up the trend in the total lightning with in a thunderstorm if you have a more rapid increase in lightning activity that the storm is more likely to go severe.  So, we are hoping it will improve or give us longer lead times on our Severe Storm Warnings and our Tornado Warnings."

GOES 17 is in the testing stages now and will be sent up to finish the ongoing weather satellite modernization later this year or in early 2018.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:05:11 GMT
    (courtesy: DOTD)(courtesy: DOTD)

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    After Elio Motors efforts underway to dissolve Caddo's Industrial Development Board

    After Elio Motors efforts underway to dissolve Caddo's Industrial Development Board

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:49:46 GMT

    Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little  3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.  

    Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little  3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.  

  • US Hwy. 84 bridge construction completed

    US Hwy. 84 bridge construction completed

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:46:37 GMT

    The long awaited US Hwy. 84 bridge that connects Logansport and Joaquin, TX. is finally complete. Planning and construction of these bridges date back to the 1980s.      They cost a total of $24 million dollars to build.      On Monday, local, state, and federal officials came together to celebrate the completion of the bridges.       Louisiana Department of Transportation's Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson says the two bridges will help e...

    The long awaited US Hwy. 84 bridge that connects Logansport and Joaquin, TX. is finally complete. Planning and construction of these bridges date back to the 1980s.      They cost a total of $24 million dollars to build.      On Monday, local, state, and federal officials came together to celebrate the completion of the bridges.       Louisiana Department of Transportation's Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson says the two bridges will help e...

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    After Elio Motors efforts underway to dissolve Caddo's Industrial Development Board

    After Elio Motors efforts underway to dissolve Caddo's Industrial Development Board

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:49:46 GMT

    Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little  3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.  

    Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little  3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.  

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    Former and Current Caddo Commissioners under pressure following troubled Elio Motors deal

    Former and Current Caddo Commissioners under pressure following troubled Elio Motors deal

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:52:58 GMT

    Job-hungry Caddo Parish in for a rude awakening.
    Three years ago Elio Motors promised to put 15-hundred people to work, building its quirky three-wheel car at the old General Motors plant.
    But it's looking more and more like those jobs aren't coming and Elio could fold.

    Job-hungry Caddo Parish in for a rude awakening.
    Three years ago Elio Motors promised to put 15-hundred people to work, building its quirky three-wheel car at the old General Motors plant.
    But it's looking more and more like those jobs aren't coming and Elio could fold.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    What are restaurants doing to protect from food allergies

    What are restaurants doing to protect from food allergies

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:23:02 GMT

        Do you have a food allergy?     You're not alone. 15 million other Americans have allergic reactions to some types of food.     Think this is pretty dangerous? It is.     Food allergy reactions account for about 30,000 emergency room visits every year. 

        Do you have a food allergy?     You're not alone. 15 million other Americans have allergic reactions to some types of food.     Think this is pretty dangerous? It is.     Food allergy reactions account for about 30,000 emergency room visits every year. 

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
    Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASAFigure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA

    Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks.  Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex.  The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder.  Here's more.

    Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks.  Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex.  The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder.  Here's more.

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

  • Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 10:37:39 GMT
    Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    •   




  • NewsMore>>

  • Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:05:11 GMT
    (courtesy: DOTD)(courtesy: DOTD)

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

  • Plain Dealing discuss merging Pre-K through 12th grades on one campus

    Plain Dealing discuss merging Pre-K through 12th grades on one campus

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:52:40 GMT

    Plain Dealing held a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the merger of all of its schools.

    Plain Dealing held a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the merger of all of its schools.

  • Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:34:28 GMT
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly