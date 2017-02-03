Weather satellites have been around since the early 1960s. TIROS-1 (Figure 1) was the first to send black and white pictures of clouds back to earth. It only stayed in orbit for 78 days, but paved the way for meteorological satellites for years to come.

In the 1970s, the GOES program or Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite System began and continues today.

These satellites hover at 22,300 miles above the equator monitoring the weather across the globe. The US has two of them...GOES East and GOES West (Figure 2).

The KTBS Storm Team shows cloud images from these satellites in our daily broadcasts (Figure 3).

Last November, a new weather satellite...GOES-16 (Figure 4) was put into orbit. this fall, it will replace either goes east or west. here are some of the expected improvements:

First, GOES-16 will gather more data and do it faster according to Shreveport National Weather Service Meteorologist Cynthia Palmer:

"With our satellites we get an image every 15 minutes of the entire earth. With GOES-R or GOES-16, we are going to be getting them every 5 minutes for the CONUS United States will get them every 5 minutes and there will be sectors that will get them every 1 minute."

Sectors are areas where severe weather is expected or happening.

GOES-16 cloud images will be much higher resolution than ever before...in other words...like watching an High Definition TV vs. the old black and white (Figure 5):

"We are going to have higher resolution so right now you can see the clouds but there will be a lot more definition with the clouds."

The biggest difference with GOES-16 is addition of Total Lightning Detection:

"Another thing is they have what we call the GLM...Geostationary Lightning Map where this is a whole new sensor that will be able to do total lightning off of and there have been studies that have shown that if you add up the trend in the total lightning with in a thunderstorm if you have a more rapid increase in lightning activity that the storm is more likely to go severe. So, we are hoping it will improve or give us longer lead times on our Severe Storm Warnings and our Tornado Warnings."

GOES 17 is in the testing stages now and will be sent up to finish the ongoing weather satellite modernization later this year or in early 2018.