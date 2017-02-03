Texas political organization files election complaint in Harrison County

A political advocacy group out of North Texas has filed an election complaint with the Texas Secretary of State office alleging 42 counts of election code violations last year in Harrison County.

After a limited review of mail-in ballots from an open-records request, Direct Action Texas - based in North Richland Hills, filed a formal complaint with the Texas Secretary of State's office on Monday regarding voter irregularities in Harrison County. They believe the evidence shows a illegal, mail-in ballot harvesting operation taking place in the county.

"In many instances in which we've seen indications of it here in Harrison County is that the harvester is actually sending in the application on behalf of the voter and the voter isn't even aware, and then they just get the ballot," said Aaron Harris of Direct Action Texas.

Harris added that illegal ballot harvesting can also include voters requesting mail-in ballots for other people, then filling out and signing the forms themselves. He said elderly people are especially at risk to be victims of ballot harvesting.

Direct Action Texas has filed similar complaints in Hill County, and Tarrant County. The complaint in Tarrant County has resulted in what they say to be the largest voter fraud investigation in Texas. Harris says they looked into potential violations Harrison County based on tips they received from people in the area.

"It was easy for us to identify because we've seen this before," said Harris.

Harrison County election officials said they had no control over voters actions outside of the voting booth and followed all legal procedures.

"As far as the election offices here in Harrison County, and many of the offices around the state and country, we follow the election code as far as the procedures and processes we should follow to manage and handle any ballot by mail request," said Mike McMurry, Harrison County Elections Administrator. He added that the elections office complied fully with all requests Direct Action Texas made regarding open records.

The Secretary of State's Office will determine whether or not to open an investigation by the attorney general in Harrison County. Voter fraud can result in a range of charges, from misdemeanors to felonies.

"This is an affront to our system. This goes against everything that we believe in as Americans. We believe one voter, one vote," said Harris. "If our democracy represents one voter, one vote, ballot harvesting represents one voter, 100 votes."