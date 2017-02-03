Quantcast

It's official: Edwards calls lawmakers into special session

BATON ROUGE, La -

Governor John Bel Edwards has released the parameters for his 10-day, deficit-closing special session.

The governor's limited the short gathering for lawmakers to making cuts, moving dollars among accounts, tapping into the "rainy day" fund and considering fee hikes.

No tax bills can be debated in the session that begins Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Edwards is bringing the Legislature back to Baton Rouge to eliminate a $304 million deficit.

Time to make decisions will be short. Lawmakers must wrap up work by Feb. 22.

Edwards will release his budget-rebalancing proposal Monday.

He's said it will rely on using $119 million from the rainy day fund, an idea that faces resistance. The hurdle to tapping into the savings account is high, requiring support from two-thirds of the House and Senate.





