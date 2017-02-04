KTBS 3 News sits down with Louisiana lawmakers to get their plans for solving the budget crisis

We're bringing back the popular online feature entitled: What's Your Agenda?

The series allows for long form interviews with members of the Northwest Louisiana legislative delegation.

This series began in 2016 when Louisiana was facing a budget crunch and the legislature was heading into a special session in Baton Rouge to figure out ways to address the shortage.

Now, it's 2017 and the legislature is headed into yet another special session, this time to address a $304 million deficit.

Governor John Bel Edwards is pledging no new taxes in this session, which is slated to begin February 13 and run for nine days; instead the governor wants to focus on cuts.

What's Your Agenda? - Alan Seabaugh

What's Your Agenda? - Barbara Norton

What's Your Agenda? - Larry Bagley